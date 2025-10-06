Next Article
Sharvari to star in Ali Abbas Zafar's next with Ahaan
Entertainment
Sharvari is set to star alongside Ahaan Panday in director Ali Abbas Zafar's next film—a fresh mix of action and romance.
The project also marks a reunion for Zafar and producer Aditya Chopra, who previously worked together on hits like "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai."
'Gen Z film' in the making
Ahaan Panday is coming off his breakout debut in "Saiyaara," while Sharvari recently made headlines with her role in the blockbuster "Munjya."
This new film is designed for Gen Z viewers, promising engaging characters and plenty of chemistry between the leads.