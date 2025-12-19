Next Article
No foul play suspected in Zubeen Garg's death, say Singapore Police
Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg died while swimming in Singapore on September 19.
Singapore Police say their initial investigation found no signs of foul play, but the case is still open and results will be sent to the State Coroner after a few months.
Where things stand now
Singapore authorities shared Garg's autopsy report with India and have asked people not to spread rumors about his death.
Meanwhile, back in Assam, a Special Investigation Team has charged four people—including his secretary and an event organizer—with murder.
The legal process in India is separate from what's happening in Singapore.