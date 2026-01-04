No more secret Beatles tracks to release, confirms music producer

Music producer Giles Martin, the son of the late Sir George Martin and a key figure in projects related to The Beatles , has confirmed that there won't be any more undiscovered tracks from the legendary band. Despite spending years sifting through their archives for projects like the Beatles Anthology series and remixed albums, he believes there is nothing new left to find.

Statement 'I don't think there's anything...' Martin recently told The Sun, "I don't think there's anything. I always say that, then something turns up. But I don't think there's anything." "It's incredible how much interest there still is over Beatles stuff. You do (hear new) things on this Anthology box set." "There's that first round of Helter Skelter, which for me is great because it's really raw. It's proper in your face music."

Career highlights Martin's work on 'The Beatles' Anthology series Martin, whose father is known as "the fifth Beatle" for his contributions to the band, has also worked on the new Anthology 4 album and remastered the entire collection for its 2025 re-release. He is currently collaborating with director Sam Mendes on four upcoming Beatles movies focusing on each member of the band: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.