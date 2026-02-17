Oscar-winning 'No Other Land' director attacked by Israeli settlers again

Hamdan Ballal , the Academy Award-winning co-director of No Other Land, has been assaulted by a group of Israeli settlers at his home in the West Bank. The incident involved an assault by the same settler who had previously attacked him shortly after his Oscar win in March 2025. In a social media statement, Ballal revealed that four of his family members were currently under arrest while one is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Details Ballal's statement on the attack Ballal shared, "Two weeks ago we managed to get a decision from the Israeli court that the area around my home is closed to non-residents, but the settlers break that order and still come with their flocks almost every day." "We call the police, they do nothing. The army comes, they do nothing." "Today, Shem Tov Lusky, the settler who attacked me in my home shortly after I won the Oscar last year, came with his flock to my home."

Escalation of violence Settlers have intensified harassment Despite calling the police, "the army came first and immediately raided our house, attacking everyone inside." Ballal further revealed that despite the court victory, the settlers have intensified their harassment. He said, "The settlers have ramped up their harassment and the Israeli authorities have done nothing to enforce the decision, and today they joined the settlers in the attack." The Palestinian filmmaker had previously expressed similar sentiments in an op-ed for The New York Times after his first attack.

