No political motivation behind Prem Kumar's exit: Kerala minister
Entertainment
Kerala's Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan says there's no political motivation behind actor Prem Kumar being replaced as chairman of the State Chalachitra Academy—his term just ended.
The move wasn't about Kumar's rumored support for ASHA workers either.
Taking over the role is Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty.
Cheriyan explains the protocol followed in Kumar's replacement
Cheriyan explained that swapping in new leaders like Pookutty is standard once terms are up, and it's up to the Academy to keep people in the loop.
Even though Kumar said he wasn't told, Cheriyan insists everything followed protocol.
Still, social media was quick to call out possible bias, but the minister stands by his decision: "There is nothing strange in that."