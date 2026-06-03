CBFC abolishes Tatkal certification option: How it'll affect films

In a surprising move, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has scrapped its Tatkal (Priority) certification scheme. This fast-track option was introduced to help filmmakers expedite their film certification at an additional cost. All films will now have to adhere to the standard certification timeline. The decision was announced earlier this week and is effective immediately.

Scheme's origin Tatkal scheme's initial purpose and subsequent usage by filmmakers The Tatkal scheme was launched in March 2024 to help filmmakers obtain certification on an urgent basis. However, over time, it became the go-to option for many producers who feared delays in the standard system despite its significantly higher cost. Regular certification fees generally ranged between ₹20,000 and ₹40,000, while Tatkal often cost nearly three times as much. Thus, small-time producers often felt pressured into spending extra to receive certification on time. For them, this is a good move.

Impact Shift in certification process The abolition of the Tatkal scheme is a significant shift in CBFC's certification process. Earlier, films sent under the Tatkal route were cleared in 10-15 days while applications under the general route took over a month. Now that the fast-track option is no longer available, producers are yet to get clarity regarding how quickly certifications will be processed.

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Industry reaction Concerns raised by filmmakers and industry experts The move has sparked concerns among filmmakers who fear that the lack of a fast-track option could delay the process of obtaining censor certificates and affect release schedules. Rajesh Vasani, a senior industry member, wrote on Facebook, "If filmmakers were already facing difficulties in obtaining timely screenings even under the Priority (Tatkal) route, one wonders what the situation will be under the regular process alone."

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