'Hamnet' actor Noah Jupe joins cast of 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
What's the story
Noah Jupe, the star of Hamnet and A Quiet Place, has been added to the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars. The movie will be directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and produced by Marvel chief Kevin Feige. This will be a follow-up to Avengers: Doomsday, which releases on December 18.
Casting mystery
Jupe's role in 'Secret Wars' remains undisclosed
While Deadline first reported Jupe's casting, Marvel has not officially confirmed the actor's role in the upcoming film.
The production for Secret Wars is expected to start later this year, with a release date set for December 17, 2027.
Jupe is known for his performances in The Night Manager and The Undoing TV series and films like Honey Boy and the Quiet Place franchise.
Upcoming Marvel film
Know more about 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The next project on Marvel's calendar is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature an ensemble cast, including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Simu Liu, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Pedro Pascal, and Paul Rudd.
The film will introduce Robert Downey Jr.'s character as the main antagonist, Dr. Doom.