Noah Wyle to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hollywood actor Noah Wyle will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony is scheduled for April 9, reported Variety . Wyle currently leads HBO 's medical drama The Pitt. This news has left his fans elated, with many taking to social media to express their happiness. "Well deserved for Noah Wyle- a true talent finally getting his flowers," wrote one user. "So deserved," added another netizen.

Career highlights About the actor and the Walk of Fame Wyle is best known for his role as Dr. John Carter on NBC's medical drama ER (1994-2009), a character he played for 15 seasons. The Hollywood Walk of Fame, established in 1960, has over 2,000 stars along Hollywood Boulevard Vine Street honoring celebrities in various fields. The Walk of Fame consists of six categories: motion pictures, television, recording, radio, live performance, and sports entertainment.

Nomination criteria Requirements to get a star on the Walk of Fame Speaking to People, Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez had earlier said that nominees must have "longevity in the field of entertainment," meaning five years or more working in the industry, and have earned awards or nominations. Notably, it costs money to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! In addition to a $250 fee to submit an application, there is also a sponsorship fee of $75,000 upon selection.

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