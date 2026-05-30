'Nobody wants to see another Rama' Govil on Kapoor 'Ramayana'
Entertainment
Arun Govil, the iconic TV Ram, opened up about Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana.
He shared that his version of Rama has become a cultural touchstone: "Nobody wants to see another Rama," he said, reflecting how his image is still everywhere from TV screens to local fairs.
Govil cast as Dasharath in 'Ramayana'
Interestingly, Govil will appear as King Dasharath in Tiwari's film, though he was hesitant at first. The director convinced him by promising a connection between old and new.
Govil also gave a nod to Ranbir's talent, saying he must have brought something special to the part.
The movie also features Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol, and drops its first part on Diwali 2026.