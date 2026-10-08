Noby claims Aishwarya plays mind games 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 8'
Entertainment
On a recent Bigg Boss Malayalam eight episode, Noby told Mridula he thinks Aishwarya is playing mind games in the house.
According to him, she gets close to people but asks them to keep things secret, which is gaining attention.
Noby says Aishwarya confessed to Wikky
Noby shared that Aishwarya confessed her feelings for Wikky but told him not to tell anyone.
He also remembered when she hinted he was her crush, something he later mentioned to others, which stirred up some tension.
Noby believes these moves are all part of her strategy and hopes Komban sees through it.