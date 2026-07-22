Nolan bans UGG boots on 'Oppenheimer' and 'The Odyssey' sets

Christopher Nolan has officially banned UGG boots from his movie sets, including Oppenheimer and The Odyssey.

He told CBS Mornings that the ultra-comfy shoes break the period vibe he works so hard to create, calling them "a signifier of modernity" that pulls actors out of character.

For him, seeing UGGs is as distracting as someone crunching chips off-camera, no matter how good the acting is.