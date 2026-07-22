Nolan bans UGG boots on 'Oppenheimer' and 'The Odyssey' sets
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan has officially banned UGG boots from his movie sets, including Oppenheimer and The Odyssey.
He told CBS Mornings that the ultra-comfy shoes break the period vibe he works so hard to create, calling them "a signifier of modernity" that pulls actors out of character.
For him, seeing UGGs is as distracting as someone crunching chips off-camera, no matter how good the acting is.
Cast jokes, 'The Odyssey' grosses $124.5 million
The cast took the rule in stride: Anne Hathaway remembered being stopped from wearing her UGGs, while Emily Blunt even joked by gifting Nolan a pair.
Still, he stands firm: authenticity comes first.
Nolan's all about real locations and practical effects over CGI, and it's clearly working; The Odyssey just pulled in $124.5 million on opening weekend.