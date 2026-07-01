Nolan dismisses AI takeover 'nonsense' while promoting 'The Odyssey'
Christopher Nolan isn't buying the hype around AI taking over creative jobs.
While promoting his new film The Odyssey in Paris, he called the idea of AI replacing human creativity "a nonsense" and pointed out that while tech companies are excited, most people just aren't on board.
Nolan says young people dismiss AI
Nolan shared that a lot of young people dismiss AI-generated posts as "AI slop," showing they're not impressed with its spread on social media.
He also mentioned how resistance to AI in creative fields has sparked big moments like the Hollywood strike, highlighting ongoing worries about what AI means for artists and jobs.
'The Odyssey' $250 million sparks Nyong'o backlash
The Odyssey is a $250 million epic with Matt Damon as Odysseus and stars like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, and Lupita Nyong'o.
Some criticized Nyong'o's casting as Helen of Troy, but Nolan has been attacked for the casting.