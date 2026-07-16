Nolan gives coat to shivering Leguizamo on 'The Odyssey' set

John Leguizamo, who plays Eumaeus in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey, shared a funny behind-the-scenes moment while filming in freezing February weather (and wearing a miniskirt costume); he was shivering so much that Nolan noticed and handed over his own coat.

Matt Damon, who stars as Odysseus, joked about having toughed it out for months without getting the same VIP treatment.