Nolan gives coat to shivering Leguizamo on 'The Odyssey' set
Entertainment
John Leguizamo, who plays Eumaeus in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey, shared a funny behind-the-scenes moment while filming in freezing February weather (and wearing a miniskirt costume); he was shivering so much that Nolan noticed and handed over his own coat.
Matt Damon, who stars as Odysseus, joked about having toughed it out for months without getting the same VIP treatment.
Leguizamo praises Nolan and Damon
Leguizamo praised Nolan for creating a safe, close-knit atmosphere by directing right next to the actors instead of from far away.
He also called Damon "couldn't believe what a generous, humble and funny dude."
The Odyssey hits theaters July 17, 2026: expect Greek gods, monsters, and an epic journey home after the Trojan War with Damon and Leguizamo.