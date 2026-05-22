Nolan praises Zendaya's 'iconic' Athena performance in 'The Odyssey' Entertainment May 22, 2026

Christopher Nolan is seriously impressed with Zendaya's work as Athena in his new film, The Odyssey.

He called her "because of her 'iconic' grace" and "She's a true movie star, but also an incredible actor" in a recent Elle interview.

Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus, shared that Nolan's rare use of the word "perfect" for one of Zendaya's scenes left both him and Tom Holland speechless, a big deal since Nolan is usually pretty reserved with praise.