Nolan premieres 'The Odyssey' in Mumbai for 1st India launch
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan just premiered his new film, The Odyssey, in Mumbai, his first time launching a movie in India.
This epic adaptation of Homer's classic stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, with Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Tom Holland rounding out the cast.
The global release is set for Friday.
Nolan calls 'The Odyssey' career defining
Nolan describes The Odyssey as a career-defining project, weaving together themes like homecoming and legacy that fans will recognize from Inception and Interstellar.
He credits Emily Wilson's translation for inspiring his take and shares, "I found all of my previous films."
For Nolan, bringing this ancient tale to life recalls early childhood exposure to the story.