Why Christopher Nolan is 'terrified' to direct a rom-com
What's the story
Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan recently revealed that he would be "terrified" to direct a romantic comedy, despite being a fan of the genre. Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said, "I think doing a rom-com would be incredibly difficult." He added, "I love watching those movies. But, no, I think comedy, like, people who direct comedy, people who do comedy, I think that's one of the hardest things in the world to make people laugh that way."
Comedy challenges
Why Nolan thinks comedy is difficult
Nolan further explained his concerns, saying, "Particularly the risk they take. When you make a film ... you know, if I show a film to people and maybe they don't respond to bits of it, I'm like, 'Ah, they don't get it. Whatever.' There's no hiding behind that when you do comedy."
Because of these reasons, he would be "terrified" to helm a romantic-comedy.
Epic adaptation
Meanwhile, Nolan's latest film is 'The Odyssey'
Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, is an adaptation of Homer's epic poem.
The production was massive, with thousands involved in the shoot across six countries over 90 days.
It even featured a 60-foot animatronic puppet!
Despite the scale and complexity of the project, Nolan assured Fallon that "they did not actually expose it," meaning all footage was saved in time for editing.
Production hurdles
Matt Damon and Tom Holland's struggles during shoot
The production of The Odyssey wasn't without its challenges.
Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus, revealed that many cast members suffered from back pain due to the demanding shoot.
Tom Holland, who plays Telemachus, was surprised by the limitations of IMAX cameras and initially thought his scenes were being cut for poor performance.