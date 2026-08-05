Nolan says 'The Odyssey' is the project he's ever made
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan says his new film, The Odyssey, is the project he's ever made.
Chatting with podcaster Zhong Shu, Nolan shared how his take on the classic story is different: he was inspired by how Homer wrote about a lost world that felt more advanced than his own.
'The Odyssey' hits July 17 2026
Hitting theaters on July 17, 2026, Nolan's version dives into the chaos after the Trojan War during the Bronze Age collapse. He credits Oppenheimer for shaping the film's themes of societal breakdown.
The movie stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya as Odysseus faces monsters and curses on his way home.
Fans are loving its realistic effects.