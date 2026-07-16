Nolan shoots 'The Odyssey' entirely on IMAX 70mm cameras
Christopher Nolan just pulled off a first: his new movie, The Odyssey, was shot completely on IMAX 70mm cameras.
That's a huge leap for the classic film format, which has always faced challenges like noisy equipment and tricky setups.
Nolan crew, IMAX add blimp, mirrors
To fix the noise problem, Nolan's crew teamed up with IMAX engineers to build a special soundproof blimp for the cameras, even though it made them way heavier.
They also added angled mirrors so actors could keep their eyelines during scenes.
'The Odyssey' in 41 IMAX theaters
Filming took place across Morocco, Greece, Italy, Iceland, and Scotland in just 91 days, using over 2 million feet of film and one of only a handful of working IMAX 15/70 cameras worldwide.
But here's the catch: only 41 theaters can show The Odyssey in its full IMAX glory, making it a pretty rare big-screen experience.