Nolan to adapt Homer's 'The Odyssey' starring Damon and Hathaway
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan is bringing Homer's The Odyssey to the big screen, following Odysseus's wild 10-year journey home after the Trojan War.
The cast is stacked: Matt Damon takes on Odysseus, Anne Hathaway plays Penelope, Tom Holland steps in as Telemachus, and Zendaya brings Athena to life.
'The Odyssey' cast revealed July 17
Charlize Theron is Calypso, Robert Pattinson plays Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o doubles as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, and Travis Scott shows up as Demodocus.
Get ready: this much-anticipated film lands in theaters July 17, 2026.