Nolan unveils 'The Odyssey' posters showing Damon as battle-worn Odysseus
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, just dropped two eye-catching posters featuring Matt Damon as a battle-worn but heroic Odysseus.
Created by artist Rory Kurtz and Coda, the posters come in blue ($75) and red ($100) versions.
Posters blue edition open red limited
Both posters are 24-by-36-inch screen prints on gold-foil paper. The blue edition is open for orders until July 26, 2026, while the red one is capped at just 125 copies.
You can grab them online at codacurates.com or find select red prints in person at Comic-Con booth 4900.
Kurtz on idolized yet struggling Odysseus
Rory Kurtz shared that he wanted Odysseus to look "idolized in marble" but still weighed down by his struggles, calling The Odyssey a story of survival and mythic legacy.
If you're into more Greek myth art, check out Historiart for other cool designs.