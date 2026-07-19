Nolan warns of AI as 'transparent horse' urging scrutiny
Christopher Nolan is sounding the alarm on artificial intelligence, calling it a "transparent horse," a twist on the Trojan horse, because he thinks AI's risks are plain to see.
In a recent chat with Hugo Travers, Nolan urged everyone to look closely at not just how AI works, but also why its creators are building it.
Nolan praises young people's AI skepticism
Nolan actually praised young people for being skeptical about AI and not just accepting everything tech companies say.
He pointed out how phrases like "AI slop" show that people aren't afraid to call out low-quality, machine-made content.
As president of the Directors Guild of America, he's also helped push for rules that protect creative jobs from being replaced by AI, sticking to his old-school love for analog film even as Hollywood goes digital.