Nolan's 'The Odyssey' $264 million opening sparks 700% UK book sales
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new film adaptation of The Odyssey isn't just a box-office hit: it's turned Homer's ancient poem into a bestseller again.
The movie pulled in $264 million globally on opening weekend, and UK sales of the original book jumped 700% last week, with Waterstones reporting particularly strong demand.
'The Odyssey' Spotify up about 680%
The hype goes beyond bookstores: Stephen Fry's audiobook entered Spotify's UK top 10, while Ian McKellen's narration entered the US equivalent.
Overall listening figures for The Odyssey on Spotify have risen by about 680% since the film's release, especially among Gen Z and millennials.
Wilson is thrilled to see new readers discovering The Odyssey, even if some themes didn't make it into Nolan's version.