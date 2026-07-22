Nolan's 'The Odyssey' $264 million opening sparks 700% UK book sales

The hype goes beyond bookstores: Stephen Fry's audiobook entered Spotify's UK top 10, while Ian McKellen's narration entered the US equivalent.

Overall listening figures for The Odyssey on Spotify have risen by about 680% since the film's release, especially among Gen Z and millennials.

Wilson is thrilled to see new readers discovering The Odyssey, even if some themes didn't make it into Nolan's version.