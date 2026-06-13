Nolan's 'The Odyssey' advance bookings sell out IMAX in India

'The Odyssey' overtakes 'Oppenheimer' on BookMyShow

The Odyssey just set a new record for highest ticket sales on BookMyShow, overtaking Oppenheimer.

Fans are going all in for IMAX and premium recliner seats, showing they're willing to pay more for a big-screen experience when it's something special.

Nolan's reputation and the film's technical wow-factor are making this a true event viewing moment in India.