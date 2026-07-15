Nolan's 'The Odyssey' arrives in India July 17 with Damon
Christopher Nolan's latest epic, The Odyssey, lands in Indian theaters on July 17.
This over $250 million adventure retells the classic story of Odysseus (played by Matt Damon) as he faces monsters and angry gods while trying to get home after the Trojan War.
Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland play his family, with Zendaya in a major role.
Peacock Hub documentary reveals Nolan's authenticity
A new making-of documentary (now streaming on Peacock Hub via JioHotstar) reveals just how big Nolan went for authenticity, filming across five countries like Greece and Italy.
The crew built a giant Trojan Horse, recreated ancient Greek sites, used period-accurate ships (the cast even learned to row!), and designed detailed Bronze Age costumes.
Add in a soundtrack with real Greek instruments, and it's clear Nolan wanted this myth to feel as real as possible.