Nolan's 'The Odyssey' arrives in India without IMAX 70mm
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, is coming to theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026, but Indian fans won't get to see it in IMAX 70mm format.
Even though Nolan shot the majority of the movie with IMAX cameras for that epic big-screen feel, India just doesn't have the right projection systems anymore.
India's IMAX theaters now digital
All of India's IMAX theaters now use digital systems like IMAX with Laser, which look good but can't match the old-school 70mm film experience.
The only place that could show true IMAX 70mm, the Wadala IMAX Dome in Mumbai, switched over to digital too.
So while you'll still get a sharp picture and immersive sound, the original film format is off the table this time around.