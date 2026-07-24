Nolan's 'The Odyssey' biggest India opener, crosses ₹100cr, $332 million
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, just hit a huge milestone, crossing ₹100 crore at the Indian box office in only six days.
That makes it Nolan's biggest opener ever in India, outpacing his previous hits like Oppenheimer and Interstellar.
Worldwide, the movie has already made $332 million within its first week.
'The Odyssey' dominates 2D IMAX 4DX
The Odyssey is dominating theaters across formats like 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX.
In India, most viewers are catching the English version (₹66.55 crore), but Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil versions are adding to the buzz too.
Over in North America, it's already beaten Oppenheimer's six-day total with $181.6 million!
With a star cast featuring Matt Damon, Zendaya, and Tom Holland, this one is definitely living up to the hype.