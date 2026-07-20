Nolan's 'The Odyssey' breaks IMAX records with new camera innovations
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey opened over the weekend of July 17, 2026, and it's already smashing IMAX records.
To pull off those up-close, dialogue-heavy scenes, Nolan teamed up with IMAX to invent quieter, lighter cameras, solving the usual issues of bulky and noisy equipment.
This tech upgrade made filming smoother and helped the movie score big at the box office.
'The Odyssey' opens to $264 million worldwide
IMAX fast-tracked new features like soundproofed blimp cameras and custom alloys for easier handling.
Thanks to these innovations, The Odyssey pulled in $124 million in the US and $264 million worldwide in its opening weekend: IMAX screenings played a huge part.
Now, other filmmakers (like Denis Villeneuve, who has already shot part of Dune: Part Three using these cameras) are lining up to use them, with IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond saying directors are eager to bring this tech into their own projects.