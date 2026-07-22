Nolan's 'The Odyssey' draws fans to 41 IMAX 70mm theaters

People are flying across states just to see The Odyssey on true IMAX. One fan spent about $500 in total, covering tickets, gas, and an Airbnb, to drive from Texas to Arizona; another took an overnight trip from Florida to New York for a sunrise screening.

The hype is real: opening weekend sales hit $124.5 million in the US and Canada, with IMAX shows selling out so fast that the Lincoln Square theater added screenings at 2am and 6am.

Tickets have even doubled in resale value, with fans calling the film "visually spectacular" and absolutely worth seeing.