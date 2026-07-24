Nolan's 'The Odyssey' nears ₹100cr in India after Week 1

Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, is just shy of the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office after only one week, pulling in ₹90.3 crore by Day 7, even with a typical midweek dip.

If it crosses the milestone, it'll be Nolan's second film after Oppenheimer to do so in India and will join an exclusive club of just 21 Hollywood movies that have made it this far here.