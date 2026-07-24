Nolan's 'The Odyssey' nears ₹100cr in India after Week 1
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, is just shy of the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office after only one week, pulling in ₹90.3 crore by Day 7, even with a typical midweek dip.
If it crosses the milestone, it'll be Nolan's second film after Oppenheimer to do so in India and will join an exclusive club of just 21 Hollywood movies that have made it this far here.
'The Odyssey' $181.6 million in North America
Globally, The Odyssey isn't slowing down either.
In North America alone, it's already earned $181.6 million, running 54% ahead of Oppenheimer at this stage, and weekend projections say it might even beat the second-weekend earnings of The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.