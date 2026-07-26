Nolan's 'The Odyssey' nears ₹135cr in India after weekend jump
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's latest, The Odyssey, is about to cross ₹135 crore in India, pulling in ₹11.05 crore on its ninth day and hitting a total of ₹129.15 crore so far.
After a slow midweek, the weekend box office jumped by over 60%, showing the film's strong pull.
'The Odyssey' $368m worldwide, ₹61.3cr India
Worldwide, The Odyssey has made $368 million, easily beating its $250 million budget.
In India, it dropped in four languages (English had 80% occupancy on day 9), opened big on July 17 with ₹17.40 crore net on day one, and ended its first weekend at an impressive ₹61.3 crore.