Nolan's 'The Odyssey' opens in India on July 17, 2026

Christopher Nolan's take on Homer's The Odyssey lands in India on July 17, 2026.

With Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, and Zendaya as Athena, the film follows Odysseus's epic 10-year journey home after the Trojan War, packed with mythical creatures, gods, and tough choices.

Nolan says he leaned into the story's emotional core to make it feel real for today: "You trust that there's resonance for a modern world."