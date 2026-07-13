Nolan's 'The Odyssey' opens in India on July 17, 2026
Christopher Nolan's take on Homer's The Odyssey lands in India on July 17, 2026.
With Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, and Zendaya as Athena, the film follows Odysseus's epic 10-year journey home after the Trojan War, packed with mythical creatures, gods, and tough choices.
Nolan says he leaned into the story's emotional core to make it feel real for today: "You trust that there's resonance for a modern world."
Nolan says stormy filming demanded teamwork
Filming wasn't easy: Nolan shared that shooting on real boats during storms was a huge challenge and took serious teamwork from everyone involved.
Still, he aimed to stay true to Homer while giving the classic tale a fresh vibe for modern audiences.
Expect themes of resilience and redemption woven through some pretty stunning visuals.