Nolan's 'The Odyssey' premieres in London to strong critical praise

Pattinson and Leguizamo praised, finale breathtaking

Robert Pattinson and John Leguizamo have been singled out for their standout roles.

The final 20 minutes, packed with unexpected horror vibes, are being described as "Breathtaking" by critics like Rachel Leishman, who called the film itself "Breathtaking."

At its core, the film reimagines Homer's classic tale of Odysseus (played by Damon) fighting to get home after the war, exploring timeless themes of loyalty and resilience.