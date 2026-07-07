Nolan's 'The Odyssey' premieres in London to strong critical praise
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, just premiered in London and critics are already raving.
With a cast featuring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron, the movie is being praised for its stunning IMAX visuals and emotional storytelling.
Erik Davis called it "an absolute triumph," while others say the sound design is so powerful it might give you chills.
Pattinson and Leguizamo praised, finale breathtaking
Robert Pattinson and John Leguizamo have been singled out for their standout roles.
The final 20 minutes, packed with unexpected horror vibes, are being described as "Breathtaking" by critics like Rachel Leishman, who called the film itself "Breathtaking."
At its core, the film reimagines Homer's classic tale of Odysseus (played by Damon) fighting to get home after the war, exploring timeless themes of loyalty and resilience.