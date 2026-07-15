Nolan's 'The Odyssey' prompts international trips to Melbourne IMAX 1570
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, is causing a buzz worldwide, so much so that fans from places like Germany, Turkey, Singapore, and the US are flying to Melbourne just to see it.
The reason? Melbourne's IMAX is the only cinema in the southern hemisphere showing the movie in its ultra-rare IMAX 1570 format, a high-res experience available at just 41 theaters globally.
Melbourne IMAX presales exceeded 30,000
Shot entirely on IMAX 1570 cameras, The Odyssey offers a huge-screen spectacle you can't get anywhere else down south.
Melbourne's IMAX sold over 30,000 tickets before release (with 17,000 gone in just one day), and General Manager Jeremy Fee says people are after "that really special experience."
The film premieres globally on July 18 and is already one of this year's most anticipated releases.