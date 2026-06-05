Nolan's 'The Odyssey' rated R opens July 17 in theaters

Damon leads $250 million 'The Odyssey' cast

Universal Pictures is distributing this epic, which reportedly carries a massive $250 million budget, making it one of the priciest R-rated movies ever.

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, joined by Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Jon Bernthal.

To build hype, fans can now check out how the movie looks in different formats like IMAX 70mm and Dolby Vision before release.