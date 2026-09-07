Nolan's 'The Odyssey' reclaims global box office, totals $1.627B

The film is now one of only 17 movies ever to cross $1 billion internationally, and it's closing in on Jurassic World's record for Universal's top earner.

IMAX showings alone brought in $22.2 million this weekend, pushing its all-time IMAX total to an impressive $486 million.

With Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway leading this epic take on Homer's classic story, it looks like audiences can't get enough of Odysseus's wild journey home.