Nolan's 'The Odyssey' reclaims global box office, totals $1.627B
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey just took back the No. 1 spot at the global box office in its eighth weekend, pulling in $45.96 million worldwide, edging past Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
That brings The Odyssey's total haul to a massive $1.627 billion so far.
'The Odyssey' hits $486 million IMAX total
The film is now one of only 17 movies ever to cross $1 billion internationally, and it's closing in on Jurassic World's record for Universal's top earner.
IMAX showings alone brought in $22.2 million this weekend, pushing its all-time IMAX total to an impressive $486 million.
With Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway leading this epic take on Homer's classic story, it looks like audiences can't get enough of Odysseus's wild journey home.