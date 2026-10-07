Nolan's 'The Odyssey' returns to IMAX 70mm screens October 9
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is heading back to IMAX and 70mm screens starting October 9.
The film's official social media announced the re-release, inviting movie lovers to catch it again in premium theaters after its massive box office run.
'The Odyssey' hits $1.76 billion worldwide
The Odyssey has pulled in $1.76 billion worldwide, making it Universal Studios's top earner ever, beating out Jurassic World.
It's also now the highest-grossing R-rated film and the biggest IMAX release of all time.
Plus, it's Nolan's third movie to cross $1 billion and the first original (non-sequel or non-remake) film since Avatar to hit that milestone outside the US and Canada.