Nolan's 'The Odyssey' returns to IMAX 70mm screens October 9

The Odyssey has pulled in $1.76 billion worldwide, making it Universal Studios's top earner ever, beating out Jurassic World.

It's also now the highest-grossing R-rated film and the biggest IMAX release of all time.

Plus, it's Nolan's third movie to cross $1 billion and the first original (non-sequel or non-remake) film since Avatar to hit that milestone outside the US and Canada.