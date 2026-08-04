Nolan's 'The Odyssey' ₹150 cr success prompts Angmo's Bollywood plea
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey just hit ₹150 crore at the Indian box office, and it's got people asking: why aren't more Indian epics getting the big-screen treatment?
Gitanjali Angmo, wife of education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, called out how the movie's themes of dharma and exile really click with Indian audiences.
She urged Bollywood to go bigger and be more thoughtful when adapting our own legendary stories.
Wangchuk ends 26 day hunger strike
Angmo also pointed out that movies can inspire and educate, especially now, as her husband Wangchuk recently concluded a 26-day hunger strike in Delhi pushing for exam reforms after the NEET paper leak mess.
His protest has even brought back talk about 3 Idiots' Rancho (rumored to be based on him), though Aamir Khan recently said that's not true, he still gave Wangchuk props for his work.