Nolan's 'The Odyssey' ₹150 cr success prompts Angmo's Bollywood plea

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey just hit ₹150 crore at the Indian box office, and it's got people asking: why aren't more Indian epics getting the big-screen treatment?

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, called out how the movie's themes of dharma and exile really click with Indian audiences.

She urged Bollywood to go bigger and be more thoughtful when adapting our own legendary stories.