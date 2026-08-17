Nolan's 'The Odyssey' scores $36.3 million opening weekend in China
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, just pulled in $36.3 million on its opening weekend in China, his second-best start there ever.
Released July 17, it quickly became one of Hollywood's top openings in China in the post-COVID era, thanks to strong word-of-mouth in China.
Nolan's 'The Odyssey' grosses $1.29B worldwide
Globally, The Odyssey has already earned $1.29 billion: $504.7 million from North America and $786.2 million overseas.
It's now only the second R-rated movie to cross $500 million in North America and holds the record for biggest IMAX release ever.
With a $250 million budget, it's still going strong and could hit up to $1.7 billion worldwide!