Nollywood actor Ekubo dies at 40 after private cancer battle

Akindele Ninalowo Nnadiekwe mourn Ekubo

After the news broke, Nollywood celebrities took to social media to honor him.

Funke Akindele shared, "hmmmmmm [three candle emojis] Rest in peace Alex."

"i tried to reach out. to see you one more time, but I guess you knew best. may your kind soul rest in peace, ore mi like you fondly called me, i will always remember and cherish the good times we shared together. REST IN PEACE ALEX."

Bolanle Ninalowo and Godwin Nnadiekwe also remembered his passing, calling his passing heartbreaking.