Nollywood actor Ekubo dies at 40 after private cancer battle
Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo has passed away at 40, following a private fight with cancer.
His colleagues Funke Akindele, Bolanle Ninalowo, and Godwin Nnadiekwe confirmed he died in a Lagos hospital on May 12, 2026.
Ekubo first grabbed attention as the runner-up in the 2010 Mr. Nigeria contest, then made his mark with award-winning roles like In the Cupboard.
Akindele Ninalowo Nnadiekwe mourn Ekubo
After the news broke, Nollywood celebrities took to social media to honor him.
Funke Akindele shared, "hmmmmmm [three candle emojis] Rest in peace Alex."
"i tried to reach out. to see you one more time, but I guess you knew best. may your kind soul rest in peace, ore mi like you fondly called me, i will always remember and cherish the good times we shared together. REST IN PEACE ALEX."
Bolanle Ninalowo and Godwin Nnadiekwe also remembered his passing, calling his passing heartbreaking.
Ekubo remembered for philanthropy and roles
Ekubo wasn't just talented on screen; he was known for giving back through philanthropy.
His loss is felt deeply across Nollywood and African entertainment, but his work and spirit will be remembered by fans and friends alike.