'Force 3': Nora Fatehi joins John Abraham for special song
What's the story
Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi is all set to join the cast of Force 3 for a special dance number. This will be her first collaboration with John Abraham after six years, following their previous musical partnerships in Dilbar, O Saki O Saki, and Kusu Kusu, revealed Bollywood Hungama. The third installment of the Force franchise also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Tanya Maniktala.
Song details
More on the special dance number
A source told the portal, "Nora has been roped in for a special dance number, envisioned as a high-energy, massy musical spectacle."
The track is expected to be a grand affair, catering to the action-driven and mass-oriented appeal of the film.
The film will see Abraham reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh from the previous installments.
Release date
Know more about 'Force 3'
Currently in production, Force 3 is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2027.
The film will also feature Surya Sharma in an important role.
The franchise began with Force in 2011 and continued with Force 2 in 2016.
Meanwhile, Abraham was recently seen in Tehran (2025), and Fatehi was seen in Jailer 2 (2026).