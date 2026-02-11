Nora Fatehi: From 'Street Dancer' to global icon
Nora Fatehi just made history as the only Bollywood artist to perform at both the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony in Qatar and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 opener in Mumbai.
She wowed fans with "Light The Sky" at FIFA FanFest and brought her signature energy to Mumbai for cricket's big night.
Fatehi has performed with international artists
Starting out with hit dance numbers in Bollywood films such as Street Dancer 3D, Fatehi has gone global—sharing stages with international artists such as Shenseea.
She performed "Just A Girl (What Do I Know)" with Shenseea on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and also performed at UNTOLD Dubai, cementing her place as a cross-cultural performer.
Her journey is an inspiration for many
Fatehi's journey shows how Bollywood talent can shine worldwide.
Her Hindi performance at FIFA was a proud moment for Indian cinema on a massive stage, helping put desi music in front of new audiences.
For young fans, it's proof that you can start local but dream global—and actually make it happen.