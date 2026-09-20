Nora Fatehi reveals why she did 'Bigg Boss 9'

Fatehi saw the reality show as a platform to become a household name.

She said, "It's not a bad thing; it is a platform, and it immediately makes you a household name if you are smart."

"I was also a wildcard entry, so I was not going to stay there for long, and maybe I can exchange it for something else."

"I really wanted to do Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and it was the same channel."

"So...I got Jhalak in exchange."