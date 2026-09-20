Nora Fatehi reveals why she did 'Bigg Boss 9'
What's the story
Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi recently revealed that she only agreed to enter Bigg Boss 9 after getting the deal she wanted. Speaking on the Untriggered podcast, she shared that she was struggling to get payments for some of her songs when the offer came. Despite her initial reluctance, she saw the reality show as an opportunity to reach a wider audience and asked for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in return.
Reality show offer
The reason behind her initial reluctance
Fatehi was initially hesitant about entering Bigg Boss 9.
She said, "I did a bunch of songs, and they weren't giving my money." "The producers must have paid the agency but... I got to wait for them to pay me. They were not paying me, and I was fighting, and it was just crazy."
"And then they call me and ask, 'Do you want to do Bigg Boss?' I am like no, I don't want to do."
Career move
'It is not a bad thing'
Fatehi saw the reality show as a platform to become a household name.
She said, "It's not a bad thing; it is a platform, and it immediately makes you a household name if you are smart."
"I was also a wildcard entry, so I was not going to stay there for long, and maybe I can exchange it for something else."
"I really wanted to do Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and it was the same channel."
"So...I got Jhalak in exchange."
Reality show romance
Her flirtatious bond with Prince Narula on 'Bigg Boss 9'
During her time on Bigg Boss 9, Fatehi developed a close bond with Prince Narula, who went on to win the season.
Their flirtatious interactions and cozy moments became the show's talking point.
At one point, Narula expressed his gratitude to the makers for bringing Fatehi into the house.
He even proposed to her during their time together on the show.
Career growth
Fatehi's career update
Fatehi's career has since flourished in acting, dancing, and music. In June 2026, she performed at the FIFA World Cup opening and was featured on the official FIFA 2026 song Siir Siir with Sanjoy and Vegedream.
In August, she announced Slay to the Rhythm from her upcoming EP Play. She had earlier released Sajan Re with Badshah.
Fatehi is also reportedly starring in a special dance number in Jailer 2, headlined by Rajinikanth, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.