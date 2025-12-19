Next Article
Nora Fatehi to light up Sunburn Festival with David Guetta
Entertainment
Nora Fatehi is hitting the stage at Sunburn Festival in India this weekend, performing alongside superstar DJ David Guetta—who's back in India after eight years.
She'll also be giving fans a first look at her new international single, showing just how far she's come in the global music scene.
New collab drops and what Nora's been up to
Nora's latest single, featuring Guetta and American singer Ciara, will be teased during her set—a big move for her pop-dance career.
She's been making waves internationally too, from performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to appearing at UNTOLD Dubai.
Besides music, she's busy with films like Kanchana 4 and KD: The Devil.