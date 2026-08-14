Norouzi skips 'Bigg Boss 20' for 'The Fix' promotion

Elnaaz Norouzi, known for The Traitors, is not joining Bigg Boss 20 this year, despite all the buzz.

Instead, she's in Los Angeles promoting her Hollywood film The Fix, which hits theaters on September 11, 2026.

Directed by Guy Moshe and starring Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi alongside Norouzi, it marks her second Hollywood project after Kandahar.