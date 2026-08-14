Norouzi skips 'Bigg Boss 20' for 'The Fix' promotion
Entertainment
Elnaaz Norouzi, known for The Traitors, is not joining Bigg Boss 20 this year, despite all the buzz.
Instead, she's in Los Angeles promoting her Hollywood film The Fix, which hits theaters on September 11, 2026.
Directed by Guy Moshe and starring Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi alongside Norouzi, it marks her second Hollywood project after Kandahar.
'Bigg Boss 20' premieres September 6
Bigg Boss 20 premieres September 6 and is going bigger than ever, streaming in six languages across India.
While the contestant list isn't out yet, names like Uorfi Javed and Faisal Shaikh are rumored to join.
Catch all the drama on the JioStar television network and JioHotstar.