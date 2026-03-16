Oscars 2026: Norway's 'Sentimental Value' wins Best International Feature

During his acceptance speech, Trier expressed his desire to represent the global community of filmmakers. He emphasized that this year's nominees were "important, beautiful films that reflect our present crises and the crisis of the past." Sentimental Value triumphed over other nominated films such as It Was Just An Accident by Jafar Panahi, The Secret Agent by Kleber Mendonca Filho, and The Voice of Hind Rajab by Kaouther Ben Hania.

Film's success

The film has already won several prestigious awards

Sentimental Value has been on a winning streak since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025. The film won the second place Grand Prix and later bagged the Best Film Not in the English Language award at the BAFTAs. It also clinched six European Film Awards, including Best Film. It had seven nominations at the Oscars, but international feature was its first win.