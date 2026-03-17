'Not a terrorist': 'Dhurandhar''s Vivek Sinha addresses Pakistan-baiting
Entertainment
Vivek Sinha, who plays hijacker Zahoor Mistry in the film Dhurandhar, is facing criticism after the trailer for its sequel dropped. The movie is inspired by the 1999 IC814 Kandahar hijacking.
Addressing the backlash, Sinha posted a video clarifying he's not Pakistani and doesn't want to be labeled a terrorist just because of his character.
Sinha's name-truth bomb
Sinha said he's received mixed reactions but feels grateful for all feedback.
He encouraged everyone to check out Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hits theaters March 19 (with paid previews on March 18).
Wrapping up his message, he captioned his Instagram video that his name is Vivek Sinha (and) he is not a terrorist (sic), highlighting how actors shouldn't be confused with their roles.