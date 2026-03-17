'Not a terrorist': 'Dhurandhar''s Vivek Sinha addresses Pakistan-baiting

Sinha's name-truth bomb

Sinha said he's received mixed reactions but feels grateful for all feedback.

He encouraged everyone to check out Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hits theaters March 19 (with paid previews on March 18).

Wrapping up his message, he captioned his Instagram video that his name is Vivek Sinha (and) he is not a terrorist (sic), highlighting how actors shouldn't be confused with their roles.