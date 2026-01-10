Next Article
'Not all movies are the same: Dual' now streaming on Lionsgate Play
Entertainment
The Telugu sci-fi horror film Not All Movies Are The Same: Dual, directed by Sagiraju Suresh, is now available to stream on Lionsgate Play.
After its release in November 2024, the movie brings together two gripping stories set in a remote lakeside village—one about a young man navigating a zombie outbreak, and another about a fisherman whose life spirals after finding cash in the lake.
Where can you watch it?
You can catch Not All Movies Are The Same: Dual on Lionsgate Play, streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada—so there's something for everyone.
Who's in it?
The cast includes Vallabh Teja, Raghu Vardhan Kallem, Roshni Aravindakshan and more. Produced by Geetha Penmatsa under Migrating Birds Films.