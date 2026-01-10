'Not all movies are the same: Dual' now streaming on Lionsgate Play Entertainment Jan 10, 2026

The Telugu sci-fi horror film Not All Movies Are The Same: Dual, directed by Sagiraju Suresh, is now available to stream on Lionsgate Play.

After its release in November 2024, the movie brings together two gripping stories set in a remote lakeside village—one about a young man navigating a zombie outbreak, and another about a fisherman whose life spirals after finding cash in the lake.