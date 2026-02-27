Not happy with 'Ikkis' disclaimer, says director Sriram Raghavan
Director Sriram Raghavan said he was not personally happy with the disclaimer at the end of his new film, Ikkis, and indicated the final decision was not entirely his.
The message—which called "the humane behavior of Pakistani Brigadier K. M. Sisar is only an exceptional incident"—felt out of sync with how Jaideep Ahlawat's character was shown in the movie.
Raghavan told The Wire he wasn't happy about it but appreciated his producer's support overall, comparing the disclaimer to a distracting music video added to one of his earlier films.
'I hope they watch it-then I will respond'
Raghavan said he was surprised by all the backlash, especially since over 800 army personnel had positive things to say after early screenings.
He thinks many critics probably haven't even watched Ikkis yet and hopes they'll see it before judging: "Now that it's out, I hope they watch it—then I will respond."