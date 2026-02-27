Not happy with 'Ikkis' disclaimer, says director Sriram Raghavan Entertainment Feb 27, 2026

Director Sriram Raghavan said he was not personally happy with the disclaimer at the end of his new film, Ikkis, and indicated the final decision was not entirely his.

The message—which called "the humane behavior of Pakistani Brigadier K. M. Sisar is only an exceptional incident"—felt out of sync with how Jaideep Ahlawat's character was shown in the movie.

Raghavan told The Wire he wasn't happy about it but appreciated his producer's support overall, comparing the disclaimer to a distracting music video added to one of his earlier films.