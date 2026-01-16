'Nothing has changed for me': Emraan Hashmi on viral cameo
Emraan Hashmi's quick cameo in Aryan Khan's Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, blew up online—fans even started calling him "Emraan Paglu."
But Hashmi isn't letting the sudden buzz get to his head.
As he told Galatta India, "Nothing has changed for me. Woh ek cheez thi, it suddenly blew up."
Why is everyone talking about this?
Hashmi's appearance dropped and quickly went viral, especially among fans who used to see him as just another "privileged" celeb.
Despite all the chatter—both good and bad—he's keeping his cool and focusing on work.
On top of that, his film Haq with Yami Gautam has been successful.
How does he pick roles now?
Hashmi says he looks for roles that actually have an impact, not just screen time.
He's moved beyond his old "serial kisser" image by mixing things up and believes a good script with heart always stands out—even on OTT platforms.