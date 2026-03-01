Nothing wrong with cosmetic surgery: Zeenat Aman
Entertainment
Bollywood legend Zeenat Aman says there's nothing wrong with actresses choosing cosmetic surgery to look their best.
"The public wants to see a beautiful face," she shared, adding that if someone wants to enhance their looks, it's totally fine.
Pressure on today's actresses
Aman pointed out that today's actresses face way more pressure to look perfect, thanks to social media.
She reflected on how this wasn't such a big deal when she started out in the 1970s.